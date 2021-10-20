 Skip to content

Smasher and the Will o' the Thiccs update for 20 October 2021

Hotfix: Uploading Skins ACTUALLY WORKS

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apologies!

There was one single variable that was type mismatched, and it was causing the game to crash when uploading the skin to the workshop.

This should be fixed now!

