Minor Updates

After some feedback from the community we've created a minor version update for Scale Enchanter. What was added:
- Which note is being played indicator ui: Now whenever you play a scale in a level an UI will indicate which note is currently playing
- Reset cards button: We've added a button to reset all cards that were attached to snap points on the pentagram, making it easier to reset if you want to make it right
- Fixed note sound: There was a misconfiguration in one of the notes, we fixed it and now it should be all correct
- Fixed problem changing language on second played level and forward on: Whenever you opened a level any time other than the first and tried to change the language the button first stayed at the language selected and you had to click it again for it to be changed, that was fixed too!
We hope you all enjoy your playthrough of Scale Enchanter, everytime there is a new problem you encounter, be sure to reach out to us here at the games community, we are keeping an eye on it, and above all, have fun!
Changed files in this update