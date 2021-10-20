 Skip to content

Blockdown update for 20 October 2021

Blockdown now has "Undo"

Build 7563643 · Last edited by Wendy

This new release of Blockdown now has support for undo and redo. You can even undo a move after triggering a wobbly brown tile.

Enjoy and, stay tuned for more updates in the future!

