Alpha 211020 / Update

Gameplay changes:
- added hand-to-hand combat
-
now even an empty magazine will be reloaded on R
-
a default keys reset button has been added to the control settings
/// if your settings are broken, reset them in the control settings
-
you can collect sticks from maple bushes
-
the knife model has been replaced
Fixes:
- blurred weapons when aiming from the first person
- when the character held the weapon, his hands were shaking
- after the jump, sometimes it was impossible to aim with an AK-47
- after the character death, the map was blocked by the quick access slots
- now, if there is something in the chest, tent, furnace, etc., they cannot be picked up
- fixed car control keys settings
- after loading a save, snapping to old buildings did not work during construction
Changed files in this update