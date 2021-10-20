 Skip to content

ZEE.END update for 20 October 2021

Alpha 211020 / Update

Alpha 211020 / Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes:

- added hand-to-hand combat



  • now even an empty magazine will be reloaded on R

  • a default keys reset button has been added to the control settings

    /// if your settings are broken, reset them in the control settings

  • you can collect sticks from maple bushes

  • the knife model has been replaced

Fixes:

  • blurred weapons when aiming from the first person
  • when the character held the weapon, his hands were shaking
  • after the jump, sometimes it was impossible to aim with an AK-47
  • after the character death, the map was blocked by the quick access slots
  • now, if there is something in the chest, tent, furnace, etc., they cannot be picked up
  • fixed car control keys settings
  • after loading a save, snapping to old buildings did not work during construction

