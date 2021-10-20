• All new rogue-like game mode called Survival Legends featuring 33 unique selectable perks to change how you play the game.
• Choose from 4 episodes to play including Curses & Corpses, a spooktacular storyline where Rumpus must defend himself from a horde of zombie unicorns!
• Three brand new PvP levels to joust against your friends, but be careful not to fall into the deadly booby traps.
• Four wacky new unicorns to choose from including a delicious, but deadly gummy bear unicorn named Gummy.
• Razer Chroma RGB integrated
Unicorns on Unicycles update for 20 October 2021
Update Notes for Oct 20
