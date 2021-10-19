 Skip to content

Wild Romance update for 19 October 2021

Fully remastered version 2.0 released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've completely remastered Wild Romance as a FREE upgrade to celebrate the 5 year anniversary of the game's initial release.

