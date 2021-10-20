NEW MODE: DUNGEONEERS

Today we’re bringing something new to Creatures of Aether with our biggest addition since launch.

Introducing Dungeoneers – an exciting new single-player mode for Creatures of Aether! Dungeoneers puts a twist on typical CoA gameplay with each run offering new ways to play as you build decks and harness abilities with power levels off the charts compared to standard play. In Dungeoneers you’ll choose a trusty Rival and a Rune, visit the mart to adopt creatures, and battle and upgrade your way through the dungeon to the finish!

This new mode is completely free to play and doesn’t rely on cards in your collection. Decks for each run are instead built as you play, and each run starts from scratch. You’ll even earn Aether Coins and cards for your collection depending on how well you do.

For more details on how to play and succeed at Dungeoneers, read the article below: https://aetherstudios.com/?p=1372&post_type=post_news&preview=1&_ppp=206fdb6e4d

OTHER CHANGES

-Updated Mollo's Riot Mania bomb order. new order: delete, debuff, homefield, push.

-Updated the credits

BUG FIXES

-Fixed a bug that prevented seasonal deals from appearing on the store. This will update you on your next daily store refresh.

-Fixed an edge case with resuming prize dungeons

-Fixed an interaction between War Horn and cards were stolen by Slade in challenges

--