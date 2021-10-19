Hotfix 2.11

Build 2.11
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug that made it hard/confusing to click out of dictionary entries (now just clicking almost anywhere should close it)
- Fix for 4 outfits excluded from unlock count
- Those two relationship statuses that were not saving should be saving now
- Removed extra district map circle under final district in arc 2 (requires new company to see change)
- Fixed a bug where you can close the loan panel early and not get the rewards + soft lock the loan panel
- Fixed backing out of story during "flashback" effect should reset the effect
- Fix for certain scenarios where a story event that is supposed to start with no one would show the last active story character
- Fix for "No Board Seats Available" message getting stuck on screen
Tweak:
- Corgi races should be the correct speed for everyone
- Vengeful trait should not trigger if you "fail" or "miss"
- Fixed a ton of random spelling errors in Angel Date 3 and many others
- Fixed top teamwork button looking greyed out
- Pressing ESC with a costume menu up should close the menu first
