Max Gentlemen Sexy Business! update for 19 October 2021

Hotfix 2.11

Build 7562583

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 2.11

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug that made it hard/confusing to click out of dictionary entries (now just clicking almost anywhere should close it)
  • Fix for 4 outfits excluded from unlock count
  • Those two relationship statuses that were not saving should be saving now
  • Removed extra district map circle under final district in arc 2 (requires new company to see change)
  • Fixed a bug where you can close the loan panel early and not get the rewards + soft lock the loan panel
  • Fixed backing out of story during "flashback" effect should reset the effect
  • Fix for certain scenarios where a story event that is supposed to start with no one would show the last active story character
  • Fix for "No Board Seats Available" message getting stuck on screen

Tweak:

  • Corgi races should be the correct speed for everyone
  • Vengeful trait should not trigger if you "fail" or "miss"
  • Fixed a ton of random spelling errors in Angel Date 3 and many others
  • Fixed top teamwork button looking greyed out
  • Pressing ESC with a costume menu up should close the menu first

