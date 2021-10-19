 Skip to content

Escape Simulator update for 19 October 2021

Version 1.0.18257

Build 7562467

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone for playing the game so far! We're pushing our first patch to fix some minor issues.

  • Space 3 - Localization fix
  • Space 5 - Battery will return if dropped to space
  • Achievement fixes
  • Editor floor graphics fix
  • Editor wall editing fix

