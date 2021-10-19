Version 1.0.18257

Thanks to everyone for playing the game so far! We're pushing our first patch to fix some minor issues.
- Space 3 - Localization fix
- Space 5 - Battery will return if dropped to space
- Achievement fixes
- Editor floor graphics fix
- Editor wall editing fix
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Thanks to everyone for playing the game so far! We're pushing our first patch to fix some minor issues.
Changed files in this update