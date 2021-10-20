1.2.07.02 Hotfix #2

- From now, you can check on map positions of vehicles and scraps that can be processed with the Crusher
- Fixed issue with inverted Z and S keys on AZERTY keyboard
- Fixed issue with collecting Mercury car
- We improved optimization and textures loading
- Temporary fix for backpack issue
A request to the players!
Please, help us in tracking down buggy items. From now all of the buggy items will drop out from the backup after you open it by pressing [B]. You can post names of those items on /discussions/ section on the Steam or Junkyard Discord Channel.
Changed files in this update