Update 1.2 - October 19th 2021

- Throwing a grenade while reloading will no longer cancel reload animation.
- Reviving with a soul stone will now restock ammunition.
- Specific guns will now push creatures back.
- Reload speed for SVD, SKS, 870, Benelli and Pump action shotgun has been greatly increased.
- LMG - Hip fire Accuracy greatly reduced.
- Inventory Healing packs can now be used by holding 'H'.
- Skeleton Archer
- Rain of arrows Cooldown and minimum range increased.
- Arrow attack attenuation fixed(Sound).
- Gorger (Enraged) - Detonation will now apply on screen blood effect to any hit players.
- Deathmatch - Creature grenade will now spawn gorgers as runners.
- Deathmatch - DM_Colloseum (Level) - creature grenades can now pass through glass. (1 way only)
- Attenuation fixes for multiple sound effects.
- Traveling to a new zone with 0 soul shards will no longer show the game over screen.
- Scorpion Rupture creature
- Damage point has been made more visible.
- Projectile Attack animation slowed.
- Loot Caches will now always drop a scope.
- Increased drop rate for scopes in reward chests.
- Collecting items dropped from containers is more responsive.
- Collectable items on clients will no longer teleport.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed Survival talent interaction details.
- Account level up information has been fixed to properly reflect the unlocked level.
- Duplicate doors removed from Arctic Penitentiary.
Special Thanks to the testers, and bug isolators!
Sckiz1! - SKDasmius - GoatForce - Gorehead - Enret
