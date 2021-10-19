 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Days Of Purgatory update for 19 October 2021

Update 1.2 - October 19th 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7562320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Throwing a grenade while reloading will no longer cancel reload animation.
  • Reviving with a soul stone will now restock ammunition.
  • Specific guns will now push creatures back.
  • Reload speed for SVD, SKS, 870, Benelli and Pump action shotgun has been greatly increased.
  • LMG - Hip fire Accuracy greatly reduced.
  • Inventory Healing packs can now be used by holding 'H'.
  • Skeleton Archer
  • Rain of arrows Cooldown and minimum range increased.
  • Arrow attack attenuation fixed(Sound).
  • Gorger (Enraged) - Detonation will now apply on screen blood effect to any hit players.
  • Deathmatch - Creature grenade will now spawn gorgers as runners.
  • Deathmatch - DM_Colloseum (Level) - creature grenades can now pass through glass. (1 way only)
  • Attenuation fixes for multiple sound effects.
  • Traveling to a new zone with 0 soul shards will no longer show the game over screen.
  • Scorpion Rupture creature
  • Damage point has been made more visible.
  • Projectile Attack animation slowed.
  • Loot Caches will now always drop a scope.
  • Increased drop rate for scopes in reward chests.
  • Collecting items dropped from containers is more responsive.
  • Collectable items on clients will no longer teleport.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed Survival talent interaction details.
  • Account level up information has been fixed to properly reflect the unlocked level.
  • Duplicate doors removed from Arctic Penitentiary.

Special Thanks to the testers, and bug isolators!

Sckiz1! - SKDasmius - GoatForce - Gorehead - Enret

Changed files in this update

Days Of Purgatory Content Depot 684841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.