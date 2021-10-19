[Nightly] Update v0.7.4029a

Changelog
-
Fixed bug [767]: Terminal selection of text by double click doesn't copy the text correctly with color tags.
-
Fixed bug in the text copy of the terminal causing including color tags in the copy
Changed depots in nightly branch