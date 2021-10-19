 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 19 October 2021

[Nightly] Update v0.7.4029a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

  • Fixed bug [767]: Terminal selection of text by double click doesn't copy the text correctly with color tags.

  • Fixed bug in the text copy of the terminal causing including color tags in the copy

