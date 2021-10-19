 Skip to content

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest update for 19 October 2021

Version 0.12.3

Version 0.12.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some more physics adjustments that should affect easy/medium most of all, makes opponents weaker on those levels - I think the previous version made it a bit hard to block and/or trap

Added options for adjusting trigger/grip sensitivity

Added an option to adjust Mirror FOV i.e. the field of view on the screen (not headset). This could affect performance if above 60, but will probably be ok, let me know

Optional subtitles added, switch them on in Options > Audio

Some small fixes to characters & bios

