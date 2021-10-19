Some more physics adjustments that should affect easy/medium most of all, makes opponents weaker on those levels - I think the previous version made it a bit hard to block and/or trap
Added options for adjusting trigger/grip sensitivity
Added an option to adjust Mirror FOV i.e. the field of view on the screen (not headset). This could affect performance if above 60, but will probably be ok, let me know
Optional subtitles added, switch them on in Options > Audio
Some small fixes to characters & bios
Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest update for 19 October 2021
Version 0.12.3
Some more physics adjustments that should affect easy/medium most of all, makes opponents weaker on those levels - I think the previous version made it a bit hard to block and/or trap
