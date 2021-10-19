 Skip to content

Smack Studio (Early Access) update for 19 October 2021

Patch notes 10/19/21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major changes:

  • Stability of the character editor is hugely improved after a full code audit. We hope it makes for a crash-free experience for our creators!

Minor changes:

  • Settings are now saved between sessions
  • Jump and dash sound effects have been reduced (to be less annoying in 8 player matches)
  • The default music volume is toned down a bit
  • Mouse drag now works for CPU selector circles on the character select screen

Bug fixes:

  • Hitboxes failed to work in test play under certain conditions
  • Effect layers could appear with their direction flipped in VS mode
  • Visual bugs like invisible projectiles and effects were sometimes seen in the character editor (caused by reuse of objects for performance reasons)
  • Pausing after a player is eliminated in battle caused a crash under certain conditions

