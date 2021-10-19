Patch notes 10/19/21

Major changes:
- Stability of the character editor is hugely improved after a full code audit. We hope it makes for a crash-free experience for our creators!
Minor changes:
- Settings are now saved between sessions
- Jump and dash sound effects have been reduced (to be less annoying in 8 player matches)
- The default music volume is toned down a bit
- Mouse drag now works for CPU selector circles on the character select screen
Bug fixes:
- Hitboxes failed to work in test play under certain conditions
- Effect layers could appear with their direction flipped in VS mode
- Visual bugs like invisible projectiles and effects were sometimes seen in the character editor (caused by reuse of objects for performance reasons)
- Pausing after a player is eliminated in battle caused a crash under certain conditions
Changed files in this update