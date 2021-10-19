Patch 7.2.127 brings power line auto-connect, road direction tool, and fixes

Hello everyone,
lot's of people have been confused by how to connect power lines, so now they just connect automatically :)
- Power lines and power plants now automatically connect to other power-related buildings
- Added a tool to change road directions in the construction menu
- Fixed a bug where buildings were not powered even though they should be in range of a power substation
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't unlock adamantine drilling even though you've unlocked red science
Happy playing!
