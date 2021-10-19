 Skip to content

InfraSpace update for 19 October 2021

Patch 7.2.127 brings power line auto-connect, road direction tool, and fixes

Patch 7.2.127

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

lot's of people have been confused by how to connect power lines, so now they just connect automatically :)

  • Power lines and power plants now automatically connect to other power-related buildings
  • Added a tool to change road directions in the construction menu
  • Fixed a bug where buildings were not powered even though they should be in range of a power substation
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't unlock adamantine drilling even though you've unlocked red science

Happy playing!

