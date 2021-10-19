Content Patch #12 -- Hotfix #4

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Dove could trigger on adjacent Spirits while the player had Undertaker
- Fixed a bug where symbol reminder texts were appearing for too long on symbols after being destroyed
- Fixed a bug where strings containing very large numbers could lag the game
- Fixed a bug where Matryoshka Dolls could sometimes add the incorrect number of symbols when destroyed
- Fixed a bug where the descriptions for the Symbol Bomb Essences were displaying incorrect values in multiple languages
- Fixed numerous typos, mistranslations, and outdated strings in the Traditional Chinese localization
Changed files in this update