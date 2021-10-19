Halloween Update

This update brings a new level where you break into an industrial site at night.
And a new mode where you can create your own list by hiding 9 eggs yourself.
You can hide eggs in most of the levels.
The game generates a “key” (a short text/sentence) that can be shared with others. Your friends can enter your "key" to play the level you created.
- Level 11 has been made easier
- It is now possible to reverse the mouse movement (inverting x, y)
- Bob's neck has been fixed (level 3)
Changed files in this update