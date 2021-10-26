 Skip to content

The Battle of Polytopia update for 26 October 2021

Patch Notes 2.0.61

Hello Polytopians!

Time for some small changes!

Turkish players rejoice! The game should no longer crash on your machines!

-Zoythrus

Changelog:

  • Adjusted enabling/disabling all tribes so that it does not trigger when scrolling
  • Fixed bug where units in tech tree would get the status effect of the last visited unit
  • Fixed bug where you would be counted as winner if you died but the real winner resigned
  • Fixed crash in second turn of a pass and play game after viewing tech tree
  • Fixed crash on startup for people with Turkish as system language

