Patch Notes 2.0.61

Hello Polytopians!
Time for some small changes!
Turkish players rejoice! The game should no longer crash on your machines!
-Zoythrus
Changelog:
- Adjusted enabling/disabling all tribes so that it does not trigger when scrolling
- Fixed bug where units in tech tree would get the status effect of the last visited unit
- Fixed bug where you would be counted as winner if you died but the real winner resigned
- Fixed crash in second turn of a pass and play game after viewing tech tree
- Fixed crash on startup for people with Turkish as system language
Changed files in this update