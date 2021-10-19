Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.12.1

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
New blocks and Quality of Life Improvements:
New blocks:
- GeoCorp Nail Gun
- GeoCorp Catapult
- GeoCorp Scrap Gun
- GeoCorp Mortar
- Reticule Research Fixed Anchor
- Reticule Research Rotating Anchor
- Smiley Mask
- Wrestler Mask
- Clown Mask
- Deely Ghost
- Small Spider Web
- Medium Spider Web
- Large Spider Web
Quality of Life Improvements:
- Instantly activate all power solar panels and bubbles in Creative and R&D Labs
- Increased Anchor range and use
- Mouse cursor size options
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Chinese, Czech. Russian, Spanish and Japanese friends:
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- Anton Korubov
- Ikuyo Taniguchi
- Karen Yun
- Oliver Bermejo Hidalgo
- yukke
- ZombieSpider
- 光轲
Changed depots in testing branch