 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

TerraTech update for 19 October 2021

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.12.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7561203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New blocks and Quality of Life Improvements:

New blocks:

  • GeoCorp Nail Gun
  • GeoCorp Catapult
  • GeoCorp Scrap Gun
  • GeoCorp Mortar
  • Reticule Research Fixed Anchor
  • Reticule Research Rotating Anchor
  • Smiley Mask
  • Wrestler Mask
  • Clown Mask
  • Deely Ghost
  • Small Spider Web
  • Medium Spider Web
  • Large Spider Web

Quality of Life Improvements:

  • Instantly activate all power solar panels and bubbles in Creative and R&D Labs
  • Increased Anchor range and use
  • Mouse cursor size options
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Chinese, Czech. Russian, Spanish and Japanese friends:

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • Anton Korubov
  • Ikuyo Taniguchi
  • Karen Yun
  • Oliver Bermejo Hidalgo
  • yukke
  • ZombieSpider
  • 光轲

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 7561203
TerraTech Win64 Depot 285926
TerraTech Linux64 Depot 285935
TerraTech MacOS64 Depot 331931
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.