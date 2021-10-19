 Skip to content

ScrewUp update for 19 October 2021

Patch note 0.4.1.4 [19/10/2021]

  • Fix a bug that causes all monsters to have 100% critical chance.
  • Fix a bug that causes some material items to be able to burn by campfire.
  • Correct some items' names.
  • Change Drop rate of [Fire resistance Wood] on all “Roc” Monsters to be the same.
  • Change material need for crafting [Wooden Bow] from ”Softwood Rod” to ”Softwood”
  • Add a simple map and minimap.
  • Tone down some monster Attack power.
  • Rebalance ranged weapon critical damage.

