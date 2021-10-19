19th October Update and Livestream

Livestream
It's time for another developer livestream with Arthur, Michael, and Joscha!
Join us for a couple of hours to discuss the current state of SimCasino.
Update Changelog
Improvements
- The large cashier cage can now transfer large amounts of tickets, and guests will now avoid using ATMs for large prizes.
- Kitchen zones attempt to fill lowest stocked buffets first.
UI
- Fix management window not hiding on pressing escape.
- Fix popups sometimes closing when using escape in the wrong order.
- Fix assign to dialogs showing on wrong floor sometimes. They still show if they are connected to the currently selected object.
- Assign dialogs now display their current floor number.
- Update community translations.
Bugs
- Fix slot machines dropping cash and resetting linked jackpots when multiple are moved.
- Fix guests having negative tickets sometimes after playing bingo.
- Fix guest stuck at ATM with negative tickets or negative cash.
- Fix guests repeatedly using the ATM to withdraw large prizes or withdrawing cash when they already printed out a lot of tickets.
- Stop customers repeatedly using the bar when they have a drink already.
- Fix staff sometimes using the wrong entry points at objects, such as a chef filling a buffet from the front instead of behind.
- Fix multiple chefs using the same sink.
- Fix error if guests try to use a modded bench or chair that does not exist.
Changed files in this update