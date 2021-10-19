 Skip to content

SimCasino update for 19 October 2021

19th October Update and Livestream

Livestream

It's time for another developer livestream with Arthur, Michael, and Joscha!

Join us for a couple of hours to discuss the current state of SimCasino.

  • WHEN: Thursday October 21st @ 7pm BST, 8pm CEST, 11am PDT
  • WHERE: YouTube, Twitch, and Steam

Update Changelog

Improvements

  • The large cashier cage can now transfer large amounts of tickets, and guests will now avoid using ATMs for large prizes.
  • Kitchen zones attempt to fill lowest stocked buffets first.

UI

  • Fix management window not hiding on pressing escape.
  • Fix popups sometimes closing when using escape in the wrong order.
  • Fix assign to dialogs showing on wrong floor sometimes. They still show if they are connected to the currently selected object.
  • Assign dialogs now display their current floor number.
  • Update community translations.

Bugs

  • Fix slot machines dropping cash and resetting linked jackpots when multiple are moved.
  • Fix guests having negative tickets sometimes after playing bingo.
  • Fix guest stuck at ATM with negative tickets or negative cash.
  • Fix guests repeatedly using the ATM to withdraw large prizes or withdrawing cash when they already printed out a lot of tickets.
  • Stop customers repeatedly using the bar when they have a drink already.
  • Fix staff sometimes using the wrong entry points at objects, such as a chef filling a buffet from the front instead of behind.
  • Fix multiple chefs using the same sink.
  • Fix error if guests try to use a modded bench or chair that does not exist.

