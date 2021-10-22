Update notes 9.10.2021-19.10.2021

- Campaign: Added story dialogue for mission 5.
- Campaign: Added story dialogue for mission 6.
- Campaign: Changed how the mining objective works in mission 1.
- Fixed: Being able to place stockpiles over buildings if there are items on the same tile.
- Fixed: Dialogues after missions showing up incorrectly.
- Fixed: Items hovering over zeppelin stations after reloading in some cases.
- Fixed: Maybe fixed zones disappearing after saving in some cases.
- Fixed: Placing inserters no longer creates extra depot-exits/entries when one already exists.
- Fixed: Screenshot hotkey not working.
- Fixed: The order in which you add modifiers on the custom map screen no longer has an effect.
- Fixed: Volume level of things like automated workshops not effected by volume setting.
- Gameplay: Items brought to exit hoppers are now reserved for inserters and will no longer be 'stolen' by colonists.
- Misc: Copying settings between workshops now copies production limits as well.
- Misc: Deprecated the conveyor logistics mode. Its uses are really specific, hard to explain to the player and there are probably many buggy situations that I cannot really support.
- Misc: Updated screenshots and Steam capsules.
- Misc: You can now save the camera positions (F1-F4) to file in the debug menu. Useful for trailers etc..
- Performance: Task generators that failed are now paused for a 2 seconds. Should increase performance by a lot. Could also add some new bugs in the short run.
- UI: The need tooltip now shows you which type of house your colonists need.
- UI: You can now "copy settings" from a minable object like a geode and paste them onto a type filter like a stockpile.
- Visual: Long inserters now have a slightly different color than short inserters.
- Visual: Reduced the bird count a bit.
