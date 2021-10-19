 Skip to content

Plunder Panic update for 19 October 2021

High Tide Modify-arr Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yarr!

This patch fixes an issue with Rival Crews defaulting to 3 rounds in Online Matches.

We also added the "High Tide" modify-arr that removes the ground from each stage, making platforming even more perilous!

