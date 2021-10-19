 Skip to content

Aground update for 19 October 2021

Big Picture/Steam Deck Update

This is a minor update that only affects Steam Big Picture mode and the upcoming Steam Deck. The game now uses the on screen keyboard, and a few tweaks to the controls have been made (the largest being that keypresses now perform actions on release instead of held, with a few exceptions like placing nets/rails). The Linux build is also 64-bit now, the 32-bit build being retired (there are very few people still running a 32-bit linux OS, and it can be tough to get 32-bit builds running on 64-bit linux depending on the OS).

