 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Mists of Noyah update for 19 October 2021

v0.9d Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7560180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.9d patch info!

News
  • Allure's “Burning Rush” can now be cast in the air (Experimental)
  • Allure “Burning” can now be applied with air strikes
  • Vylat's “Blood Plague” can now be applied with air strikes
  • World Spawn Rate is now increased according to corruption level
  • Stronger Fishing Rods and Pickaxes give more XP
  • Potion to be immune to lava (Obsidian Potion)
Changes
  • Base mana per level increased on all heroes
  • Bright Moth Loot increased
  • Loot “Fire Shard” added to Imp
  • Loot "Fire Shard" increased in the fire slime
  • Loot "Bones" increased in zombies
  • Increased “Ectoplasm” Loot of Ice Phantom
  • Display bonus on corruption screen
  • Rhys cures have been slightly reduced
  • Rhys maximized "Indestructible Spirit" has its effect increased
  • “Pearl” loot added to the shark's stomach in the ocean
  • Loot “Tails” increased in Ocean Eel
  • Loot “Vial of Blood” increased in Ocean Eel
  • Loot "Tentacles" increased in Ocean Octopus
  • Loot “Frost Shard” added to turtle and ice bat
  • “Frost Shard” loot increased in ice slime
  • Loot “Vial of Souls” increased in Ice Phantom
  • Loot “Glow Wings” added to ice moth
  • Recipe “Fish Scales” added in the kitchen (Cooking)
  • "Gills Potion" potion utility time increased by 100%
  • Decreased amount of ectoplasm needed to create "Plunder Potion"
  • Coal added at creation of "Phoenix Feather" (Fire plant removed)
  • Loot "Heavy Leather" dropped from mammoth increased by 300%
  • Loot "Leather" added to all Ice Trolls
  • Respawn Rate of bee biome increased
  • Carnivorous Plant Respawn Rate increased
  • Loot “Vines” increased from Carnivorous Plant
  • Adjusted "Waterskin" recipe
  • Ready-made equipment dropped from a chest had its strength reduced
  • Crafted equipment had its strength increased
  • Farm loot amount reduced
  • Loot "Ectoplasm" increased in Flying Witch
  • Loot "Ectoplasm" increased from corrupted slime
  • Loot "Sting" increased from all bees
  • Skill range of enemy mages has been increased downwards
  • "Minor Mana Potion" no longer needs Moonflower to craft
  • Blue and Green Enchantments added to Floating Island Chest
  • Purple Enchantments added to Flesh Biome Chest
  • Increased loot chance on "Corrupted Heart"
  • Enemies "Puker" and "Corrupted Heart" now give double XP
  • Loot “Vial of Magic” Increased in Mushroom Biome Chest
  • Loot “Hoparite Bar” Added to Mushroom Biome Chest
  • Improved All Moth loot
  • Quantity needed to create “Prismatic Shard” reduced by 50%
Fixes
  • Relic that appeared inside the wall in the Jungle, fixed
  • Rhys effects no longer drop FPS
  • Vylat's "Hemorrhage" now works normally in multiplayer
  • Equipment no longer duplicates in chests, only reagents
  • Allure's "Burning" now applies damage correctly
  • Drain and Spirit now display a % correctly on items

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/sp4RBXu

Help us by reporting bugs found in the #bug-report discord channel!

See you soon, in patch v0.9.1.

With Dungeons and Bosses!!!

Thank you very much!

Pyxeralia

Changed files in this update

Mists of Noyah Content Depot 1168871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.