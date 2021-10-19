v0.9d Update

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.9d patch info!
News
- Allure's “Burning Rush” can now be cast in the air (Experimental)
- Allure “Burning” can now be applied with air strikes
- Vylat's “Blood Plague” can now be applied with air strikes
- World Spawn Rate is now increased according to corruption level
- Stronger Fishing Rods and Pickaxes give more XP
- Potion to be immune to lava (Obsidian Potion)
Changes
- Base mana per level increased on all heroes
- Bright Moth Loot increased
- Loot “Fire Shard” added to Imp
- Loot "Fire Shard" increased in the fire slime
- Loot "Bones" increased in zombies
- Increased “Ectoplasm” Loot of Ice Phantom
- Display bonus on corruption screen
- Rhys cures have been slightly reduced
- Rhys maximized "Indestructible Spirit" has its effect increased
- “Pearl” loot added to the shark's stomach in the ocean
- Loot “Tails” increased in Ocean Eel
- Loot “Vial of Blood” increased in Ocean Eel
- Loot "Tentacles" increased in Ocean Octopus
- Loot “Frost Shard” added to turtle and ice bat
- “Frost Shard” loot increased in ice slime
- Loot “Vial of Souls” increased in Ice Phantom
- Loot “Glow Wings” added to ice moth
- Recipe “Fish Scales” added in the kitchen (Cooking)
- "Gills Potion" potion utility time increased by 100%
- Decreased amount of ectoplasm needed to create "Plunder Potion"
- Coal added at creation of "Phoenix Feather" (Fire plant removed)
- Loot "Heavy Leather" dropped from mammoth increased by 300%
- Loot "Leather" added to all Ice Trolls
- Respawn Rate of bee biome increased
- Carnivorous Plant Respawn Rate increased
- Loot “Vines” increased from Carnivorous Plant
- Adjusted "Waterskin" recipe
- Ready-made equipment dropped from a chest had its strength reduced
- Crafted equipment had its strength increased
- Farm loot amount reduced
- Loot "Ectoplasm" increased in Flying Witch
- Loot "Ectoplasm" increased from corrupted slime
- Loot "Sting" increased from all bees
- Skill range of enemy mages has been increased downwards
- "Minor Mana Potion" no longer needs Moonflower to craft
- Blue and Green Enchantments added to Floating Island Chest
- Purple Enchantments added to Flesh Biome Chest
- Increased loot chance on "Corrupted Heart"
- Enemies "Puker" and "Corrupted Heart" now give double XP
- Loot “Vial of Magic” Increased in Mushroom Biome Chest
- Loot “Hoparite Bar” Added to Mushroom Biome Chest
- Improved All Moth loot
- Quantity needed to create “Prismatic Shard” reduced by 50%
Fixes
- Relic that appeared inside the wall in the Jungle, fixed
- Rhys effects no longer drop FPS
- Vylat's "Hemorrhage" now works normally in multiplayer
- Equipment no longer duplicates in chests, only reagents
- Allure's "Burning" now applies damage correctly
- Drain and Spirit now display a % correctly on items
Join us discord!
Help us by reporting bugs found in the #bug-report discord channel!
See you soon, in patch v0.9.1.
With Dungeons and Bosses!!!
Thank you very much!
Pyxeralia
