Update 1.33

Meet the Blacksmith in your Camp - the master of combining items, mixing potions and enchanting equipment!
[FORTRESS]
- Added 3 new buildings that add the Blacksmith to the game and expand his capabilities
- Added the "Caravanserai" building: now the probability of getting into the Camp is affected by it, and not by the "Wandering Merchant". For everyone who has previously built the Wandering Merchant, the level of the new building will be automatically increased
- Added "Asylum" building: now, to access the Cauldron in the Camp and the Personal chest, 2 levels of this building are required, and the 3rd level opens the second Personal chest. For everyone who played before, the level of the new building will be automatically increased
- Added the ability to view previous and future improvements for each open building
[GAMEPLAY]
- After the construction of the "Field Forge", a Blacksmith will appear in the Camp, who can improve equipment
- To increase the characteristics in the dungeon, you now need 1 level of the Guild Halls. For everyone who previously built Guild Halls, their level will be automatically increased by 1
- The Merchant can now buy any items without the need to increase the level of his building, but without improvements, the sale cost will be 25%, not 50%
[ITEMS]
- Each gem (Sapphire, Ruby, etc.) now has a number of special effects. The Blacksmith can insert such stones into empty slots of equipment to apply a random effect on it from the list
- Added 3 new gems
- Silver ingots are now used to upgrade equipment
- Added a new usable item - "Vault Rune". When you use it, a one-time portal opens, which allows you to get to the Camp
- Ice Bow and Stick of Cold has a new standard effect - "Frost"
- "Silver Coin" has been replaced by "Rusty Coin", which is now an artifact that increases the value of each gold coin picked up by +1
- Updated filters for auto-parsing items in Settings
[CONTROL]
- When rotated with the right stick of the gamepad, the RT, LT and LB buttons are used to apply skills
- Camera shift when turning with the right stick of the gamepad can be disabled in Settings
- Running on the gamepad is now activated not only when holding down the left stick, but also when holding down the interaction button
- Virtual stick parameters updated
[BALANCE]
- The effect of the weapon "Burning" now works on the enemy not always, but only with a 15% chance. Elementals and Demons are no longer affected by this effect. Damage dealt by the effect increased (from 30% of the original damage to 50%)
- The effect of "Bleeding" no longer affects mechanisms
- Stepping into the fire, any creature (except elementals and demons) will be set on fire with a 20% chance
- The "Weapon Art" effect, as well as the temporary effect from the Sharpening Stone, now increase all damage done by the character (taking into account Strength and other bonuses)
- Removed daily quests related to finding items
- Expanded the list of monsters that can be targeted in daily quests. The base number of monsters that must be destroyed to complete the quest has been increased
- Bone Terror can now destroy walls in the Sunken Grotto
- The bonus to attack speed from the character's Agility is slightly reduced
- Ancient Guardians and Fel Sources have become slightly more dangerous
- Poison Lakes in Catacombs will now spawn more Slime, but you no longer need to destroy them to clear a floor
- Monster champions no longer spawn in dungeons if Forgotten Keeper has not yet been defeated
- Monster champions gain more HP per level
[MISC]
- Replaced icons of some effects and items, as well as all buildings in the Fortress
- Added new sound effects and replaced some old ones
- Added additional visual effects for poisoning, burning and bleeding that are displayed on creatures
- Updated the effect of the "trail of attack" for melee. It now displays the real range and attack radius of both creatures and the character
- Updated the appearance of the Altar of Knowledge
- Characters are right-handed again
- The quality of items is now displayed in the Personal Chest
- Found in dungeons schemes for buying items in the Fortress are now called "blueprints" rather than "recipes"
- Mini-bosses found right on the floor are now called "monster champions" instead of "monster heroes"
- Changed the appearance of the pop-up message informing about the receipt of a new blueprint or modifier
- Building "Forge" renamed to "Arsenal"
- Removed the pop-up inscription "Level Up"
- Significantly reduced the durability of walls with ore in the Sunken Grotto
- Button "Forgot your password?" is now visible immediately when you open the login window
- Slightly changed the appearance of the walls in the Forgotten Keeper arena
[FIXED]
- Music sometimes stopped playing
- The slowing effect on monsters was incorrect
- Hunter skill "Web Arrow" did not slow down monsters
- Skill of the Archer "Elven Shot" could destroy the object several times
- Attack speed of creatures and character could be calculated incorrectly
- Some weapon effects did not work
- Pets no longer try to destroy the Merchant's chest if it gets in their way
- The Obsidian Tower may have problems with resizing locations
- Floors cleared in the Obsidian Tower are counted as floors cleared in normal locations
- Auto-destroy settings did not work correctly with rings
- "Bandages" and "Shining Stone" increased HP and MP regeneration significantly more than the description stated
- It was possible to buy items from the Merchant even if there is no room in the inventory
- Effects of passive items could be duplicated
- "Pathfinder's Bow" was displayed incorrectly on the character
- The number of inventory slots available with the Bottomless Bag may not be correct after loading a save
- The text on the Sign may have changed upon reopening
- The achievement "Just For Lulz" was not obtainable
Changed files in this update