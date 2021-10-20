 Skip to content

Gaia Project update for 20 October 2021

Update 16

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello space travellers,

it's update time! We got some fresh new fixes and updates for gaia project. So...without further ado:

  • Enabled planning mode for everyone
  • Several performance improvements
  • Added notes for local and online games
  • Added remaining time in scoring screen
  • Added gaiaformer to payments
  • Added more time buffer around animations to prevent cutoff
  • Added new HD button for switching off main menu animations
  • Fixed federation forming issues
  • Fixed in game chat
  • Fixed faction info screen in main menu
  • Turned HD button into performance mode button
  • (enabled: faster panel opening time - disabled: better frame rate)

...and Chat Lobby coming next!

