Hello space travellers,
it's update time! We got some fresh new fixes and updates for gaia project. So...without further ado:
- Enabled planning mode for everyone
- Several performance improvements
- Added notes for local and online games
- Added remaining time in scoring screen
- Added gaiaformer to payments
- Added more time buffer around animations to prevent cutoff
- Added new HD button for switching off main menu animations
- Fixed federation forming issues
- Fixed in game chat
- Fixed faction info screen in main menu
- Turned HD button into performance mode button
- (enabled: faster panel opening time - disabled: better frame rate)
...and Chat Lobby coming next!
