Hunt: Showdown update for 21 October 2021

Update 1.6.2.1

Hunters,

Below are the notes for Update 1.6.2.1:

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to sprint through concertina mines without being damaged.
  • Fixed a bug where the Scottfield would appear under the ground when dropped by a dead Hunter.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the unlock ranks of the Caldwell Pax and Caldwell Rival were incorrect. Pax is back to Rank 18 and the Rival is back to Rank 10.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to “kill” dead hunters that had disconnected from the game. This also caused those dead hunters to appear in Dark sight.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a placed bear trap to go off instantly when set on a dead hunter.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to spectate dead or Hunters that had already extracted.
  • Fixed a localization error in the description of the Scottfield incendiary ammo in the Book of weapons.
  • Fixed a localization issue with the description text for the Scottfield in German.
  • Fixed some typos in the German description of the Scottfield in the store, roster tab and the Bloodline progression page.

Happy Hunting!

~The Hunt team.

