Hunters,
Below are the notes for Update 1.6.2.1:
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to sprint through concertina mines without being damaged.
- Fixed a bug where the Scottfield would appear under the ground when dropped by a dead Hunter.
- Fixed a bug that caused the unlock ranks of the Caldwell Pax and Caldwell Rival were incorrect. Pax is back to Rank 18 and the Rival is back to Rank 10.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to “kill” dead hunters that had disconnected from the game. This also caused those dead hunters to appear in Dark sight.
- Fixed a bug that caused a placed bear trap to go off instantly when set on a dead hunter.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to spectate dead or Hunters that had already extracted.
- Fixed a localization error in the description of the Scottfield incendiary ammo in the Book of weapons.
- Fixed a localization issue with the description text for the Scottfield in German.
- Fixed some typos in the German description of the Scottfield in the store, roster tab and the Bloodline progression page.
Happy Hunting!
~The Hunt team.
Changed files in this update