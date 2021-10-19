Y6S3.3 Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For additional information and further details on the changes listed below, please see our Y6S3.3 Designer's Notes.

Y6S3.3 PATCH SIZE

Below you will find the download sizes for each platform.

Ubisoft Connect: 2.21 GB

Steam: 1.7 GB

Xbox One: 1.2 GB

Xbox Series X: 3.7 GB

PS4: 1.4 GB

PS5: 1.13 GB

OPERATOR BALANCING

ALIBI

Increased Mx4 Storm vertical recoil.

ARUNI AND MOZZIE

Reduced P10 Roni Magazine from 19+1 to 15+1.

Increased vertical recoil and first kick recoil.

Total ammo is now 181 in PVP, 121 in Hardcore and 196 in PVE.

CASTLE

Increased number of Armor Panels to 4 (was 3).

Reduced number of punches required to destroy an Armor Panel to 9 (was 12).

CLASH

Replaced P-10C with Super Shorty.

HARD BREACH CHARGE

Increased number to 2 (was 1).

Affected Operators include: Montagne, Buck, Fuze, Capitão, Amaru, Nøkk, Ying, and Zero.

KAPKAN

No longer limited to placing 1 trap per door/window frame.

MELUSI

Added Bulletproof Camera (removed Nitro Cell).

ORYX

Reduced Dash refresh time to 8 seconds (was 12 seconds).

WAMAI

Increased number of Mag-NETs to 6 (was 4).

Reduced catching area of effect to 3.5 meters (was 5 meters).

TWEAKS AND IMPROVEMENTS

PLAYER COMFORT

Performance Metrics

PC users can now display real-time performance metrics in the HUD such as FPS, latency, and NVIDIA-related metrics. This feature can be turned On in the General section of the Options menu.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Attacker is removed from the match if they injure a hostage that is later revived and eliminated by a Defender.

FIXED – Ammo counter flashes red after switching weapons.

FIXED – The G36Cs rail reduces visibility when the Red Dot is equipped.

FIXED – If a player is reconnecting, round doesn't end when the last opponent is eliminated.

FIXED – "Join Party" option is not functional in the Ubisoft Connect overlay and client.

FIXED – Rim lighting is applied to Operators on the victory screen.

FIXED – Muffled sound is heard on some weapons.

FIXED – Defenders can vault on top of an unreachable location and secure a win for their team in the Doktor's Curse Event.

FIXED – The attacker's hammer animation freezes and loops without collision when holding down the trigger button in the Doktor's Curse Event.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Bar shadow at 1F Bar disappears when viewed from trapdoor in 2F Library Entrance on Chalet map.

FIXED – Asset and collision issues on Bank map and Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

FIXED – The light of the wall cladding located at 3F Lounge disappears when LOD lowers when viewing it from 3F Casino on Yacht map.

FIXED – Player is unable drop the defuser on the roof above 2F Billiards Room on Coastline map.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Kapkan is not receiving 20p for each activated trap.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Various UI issues.

FIXED – Various localization issues.