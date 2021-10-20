Update 11 - Farming & Fishing!

Hope you’re hungry, The Farming & Fishing update is OUT NOW!
Farming & Fishing Update - Version 0.11.10.0
Features:
⦿ Landscaping!
- The old 'Place tile' has been replaced with a submenu called Landscaping.
- Dwarves can now build bricks in both front and back layers.
- A new material called Fertile Soil has been added.
⦿ Farming!
- In the 'Landscaping' menu, Gloom Wheat, Toncap Mushrooms, and Algae Grass can now be selected and sown.
- They must be sown on Fertile Soil tiles.
- Once the plant is fully grown, dwarves will automatically go to harvest it.
- Once harvested, the plant will be re-planted in the same spot again.
- Dwarves can mine away the Fertile Soil-tile to remove the crop.
- Toncap mushrooms and Wheat can no longer be crafted in the farm. Old saves might still show them, though.
- Many wild mushroom spawns in the cave has oddly gone missing, probably due to some disease. Only Toncap Mushrooms remain. And wild algae have been springing up as well.
- The mission to craft mushrooms now need them to be harvested instead.
⦿ Fishing!
- A Fishing Pier can now be constructed. Place it near fluids for optimal fishing luck!
- Different fluids and biomes have different species of fish.
- The amount of fish near a Fishing Pier is based on a regional biome meter.
- Added new knowledge: Cave Fishing.
⦿ Dwelling Upgrades!
- It's now possible to make dwarves dwelling much more cozy by upgrading them.
- Who wouldn't want their very own bear rug at home?
⦿ Ultra-widescreen support!
- It's now possible to squeeze the UI towards the middle of the screen, for those that want it.
- This option can be found changed via Options > Graphics > UI Widescreen Width.
⦿ Multiplayer Co-op Mode! (Experimental!)
- We have been working on adding multiplayer!
- A co-op mode can now be played but only in the experimental build.
- Multiplayer should work across all different stores where Hammerting can be bought seamlessly.
- A few issues remain but it is quite playable. We are looking for testing and feedback on this!
- There's now a new button in the start menu, called 'Multiplayer'.
- If you go there, you'll be able to name and create a lobby.
- Let your friends and enemies know the lobby name, and they'll be able to join you as you delve deeper into the caverns.
- You'll all control your dwarves at the same time, and the dwarves will decide which ethereal being (player) they will choose to follow for the time being.
- The player who builds the first quarry wins.
- If you get crashes when playing multiplayer, please zip all players logs, and send them to 'bugs@warpzonestudios.com', or post them in our Discord.
- Ask us in the Discord if you're interested in trying it out but isn't sure how.
- Or if you're looking for friends to play with.
- Or if you're looking for totally sick banjo memes.
Tweaks:
⦿ AI
- Dwarves can now haul stuff from water again.
- Minecarts will now prioritize transporting dwarves over hauling goods when determining next destination.
- Minor AI tweaks to reduce idling dwarves.
- Reduced number of dwarves that get assigned to the same haul job simultaneously. This reduces the amount of cases where multiple dwarves are assigned when only one is needed.
- The starting chest will now act as a storage for all things on the overworld. Bought items will now eventually get hauled to the Mountainhome even if they're not needed anywhere.
⦿ Job priorities!
- Job priority logic has been slightly rewritten.
- Older jobs now has increased priority over new ones.
- Marking a profession as 'Favorite' now gives a scoring boost to prefer those types of jobs.
- Jobs are refreshed when changing the desired number workers
- Job priority is now softer and should distribute dwarves across jobs more evenly
- Fixed building orders resetting their priority after each stage of construction (scaffolding up, build room, scaffolding down).
⦿ UI
- Added No Filter warning for storages with empty filters.
- Added Take from Overworld checkbox to storages.
- Added warning icons when a building have low Fuel and/or Fecundity.
- Cave camera should now work with on-screen keyboard.
- The 'Cancel' tool now works better when cancelling block placement orders.
- Zoom in/out has been given dedicated keys, which can be remapped in the 'Options' menu
⦿ Misc
- Experimental build: Debuginator menu is now disabled per default (can be enabled by adding '--gamemedia-debuginator true' to command line)
Bug fixes:
⦿ AI
- Dwarves in the overworld no longer care about combat.
- Fixed action tooltip when hauling goods to construction sites.
- Fixed dig jobs allowing too many dwarves on the same spot after loading a save.
- Fixed overflow in job stickiness calculations.
- Fixed some issues in job assignment that made really old jobs impossible to assign.
⦿ UI
- Fixed a bug where icons in the Relationship tab weren't interactable.
- Fixed a bug where the dark background wouldn't go away when the player attempted to save the game.
- Fixed a bug where the equip armor slot couldn't be pressed properly.
- Fixed a bug with Job Broker not displaying 'Favorite' professions correctly.
- Fixed a bug with drop-down menus on the 'Options' screen not showing up.
- Fixed a race condition making it possible to recruit the same dwarf twice.
- Fixed some issues that caused the 'Dwarves Idle'-alert to flicker.
- Removed 'pause button' from some jobs, since their 'pause' could be set elsewhere.
- Some Polish and Brazilian Portuguese texts have been shortened to better fit the UI.
⦿ Misc
- Female dwarves should now always look the same after loading a game.
- Fixed an issue with buildings becoming black and scaffolding 'warping' when building a new building.
Stability improvements:
⦿ Fixed a crash bug which could occur when dwarves equipped rings/armors with full backpacks
⦿ Fixed an uncommon threading error which could occur at game startup, causing the game not to launch
Changed files in this update