Hammerting update for 20 October 2021

Update 11 - Farming & Fishing!

Update 11 - Farming & Fishing!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hope you’re hungry, The Farming & Fishing update is OUT NOW!

Farming & Fishing Update - Version 0.11.10.0

Features:

⦿ Landscaping!

  • The old 'Place tile' has been replaced with a submenu called Landscaping.
  • Dwarves can now build bricks in both front and back layers.
  • A new material called Fertile Soil has been added.

⦿ Farming!

  • In the 'Landscaping' menu, Gloom Wheat, Toncap Mushrooms, and Algae Grass can now be selected and sown.
  • They must be sown on Fertile Soil tiles.
  • Once the plant is fully grown, dwarves will automatically go to harvest it.
  • Once harvested, the plant will be re-planted in the same spot again.
  • Dwarves can mine away the Fertile Soil-tile to remove the crop.
  • Toncap mushrooms and Wheat can no longer be crafted in the farm. Old saves might still show them, though.
  • Many wild mushroom spawns in the cave has oddly gone missing, probably due to some disease. Only Toncap Mushrooms remain. And wild algae have been springing up as well.
  • The mission to craft mushrooms now need them to be harvested instead.

⦿ Fishing!

  • A Fishing Pier can now be constructed. Place it near fluids for optimal fishing luck!
  • Different fluids and biomes have different species of fish.
  • The amount of fish near a Fishing Pier is based on a regional biome meter.
  • Added new knowledge: Cave Fishing.

⦿ Dwelling Upgrades!

  • It's now possible to make dwarves dwelling much more cozy by upgrading them.
  • Who wouldn't want their very own bear rug at home?

⦿ Ultra-widescreen support!

  • It's now possible to squeeze the UI towards the middle of the screen, for those that want it.
  • This option can be found changed via Options > Graphics > UI Widescreen Width.

⦿ Multiplayer Co-op Mode! (Experimental!)

  • We have been working on adding multiplayer!
  • A co-op mode can now be played but only in the experimental build.
  • Multiplayer should work across all different stores where Hammerting can be bought seamlessly.
  • A few issues remain but it is quite playable. We are looking for testing and feedback on this!
  • There's now a new button in the start menu, called 'Multiplayer'.
  • If you go there, you'll be able to name and create a lobby.
  • Let your friends and enemies know the lobby name, and they'll be able to join you as you delve deeper into the caverns.
  • You'll all control your dwarves at the same time, and the dwarves will decide which ethereal being (player) they will choose to follow for the time being.
  • The player who builds the first quarry wins.
  • If you get crashes when playing multiplayer, please zip all players logs, and send them to 'bugs@warpzonestudios.com', or post them in our Discord.
  • Ask us in the Discord if you're interested in trying it out but isn't sure how.
  • Or if you're looking for friends to play with.
  • Or if you're looking for totally sick banjo memes.

Tweaks:

⦿ AI

  • Dwarves can now haul stuff from water again.
  • Minecarts will now prioritize transporting dwarves over hauling goods when determining next destination.
  • Minor AI tweaks to reduce idling dwarves.
  • Reduced number of dwarves that get assigned to the same haul job simultaneously. This reduces the amount of cases where multiple dwarves are assigned when only one is needed.
  • The starting chest will now act as a storage for all things on the overworld. Bought items will now eventually get hauled to the Mountainhome even if they're not needed anywhere.

⦿ Job priorities!

  • Job priority logic has been slightly rewritten.
  • Older jobs now has increased priority over new ones.
  • Marking a profession as 'Favorite' now gives a scoring boost to prefer those types of jobs.
  • Jobs are refreshed when changing the desired number workers
  • Job priority is now softer and should distribute dwarves across jobs more evenly
  • Fixed building orders resetting their priority after each stage of construction (scaffolding up, build room, scaffolding down).

⦿ UI

  • Added No Filter warning for storages with empty filters.
  • Added Take from Overworld checkbox to storages.
  • Added warning icons when a building have low Fuel and/or Fecundity.
  • Cave camera should now work with on-screen keyboard.
  • The 'Cancel' tool now works better when cancelling block placement orders.
  • Zoom in/out has been given dedicated keys, which can be remapped in the 'Options' menu

⦿ Misc

  • Experimental build: Debuginator menu is now disabled per default (can be enabled by adding '--gamemedia-debuginator true' to command line)

Bug fixes:

⦿ AI

  • Dwarves in the overworld no longer care about combat.
  • Fixed action tooltip when hauling goods to construction sites.
  • Fixed dig jobs allowing too many dwarves on the same spot after loading a save.
  • Fixed overflow in job stickiness calculations.
  • Fixed some issues in job assignment that made really old jobs impossible to assign.

⦿ UI

  • Fixed a bug where icons in the Relationship tab weren't interactable.
  • Fixed a bug where the dark background wouldn't go away when the player attempted to save the game.
  • Fixed a bug where the equip armor slot couldn't be pressed properly.
  • Fixed a bug with Job Broker not displaying 'Favorite' professions correctly.
  • Fixed a bug with drop-down menus on the 'Options' screen not showing up.
  • Fixed a race condition making it possible to recruit the same dwarf twice.
  • Fixed some issues that caused the 'Dwarves Idle'-alert to flicker.
  • Removed 'pause button' from some jobs, since their 'pause' could be set elsewhere.
  • Some Polish and Brazilian Portuguese texts have been shortened to better fit the UI.

⦿ Misc

  • Female dwarves should now always look the same after loading a game.
  • Fixed an issue with buildings becoming black and scaffolding 'warping' when building a new building.

Stability improvements:

⦿ Fixed a crash bug which could occur when dwarves equipped rings/armors with full backpacks

⦿ Fixed an uncommon threading error which could occur at game startup, causing the game not to launch

