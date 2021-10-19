Update 2.7.7 Hotfix 1

This latest update includes the following changes:
- Fix: Parvulu gib material
- Fix: Image quality in Horizon Navigator
- Fix: Enable movement while hovering UI elements
- Fix: Disable zoom when scrolling chat
- Fix: Command to hide GUI will now hide new UI too
- Fix: Disable class selection during PVP
- Fix: Remove zero damage numbers in PVP
- Fix: Bomb icon in PVP messages
- Update: More time on chat notifications
- Add: Translation for arena messages
- Add: Fallback translations for the new UI
- Add: Close trigger for shop/potions/medals tutorial
- Add: Limit length of chat messages
Resolution updates:
Removed 640x480
Added 1024x768
Minimum resolution is 800x600
Use a temporary window resolution when selected full screen resolution is too big
Changed files in this update