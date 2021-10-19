 Skip to content

MilMo update for 19 October 2021

Update 2.7.7 Hotfix 1

Update 2.7.7 Hotfix 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This latest update includes the following changes:

  • Fix: Parvulu gib material
  • Fix: Image quality in Horizon Navigator
  • Fix: Enable movement while hovering UI elements
  • Fix: Disable zoom when scrolling chat
  • Fix: Command to hide GUI will now hide new UI too
  • Fix: Disable class selection during PVP
  • Fix: Remove zero damage numbers in PVP
  • Fix: Bomb icon in PVP messages
  • Update: More time on chat notifications
  • Add: Translation for arena messages
  • Add: Fallback translations for the new UI
  • Add: Close trigger for shop/potions/medals tutorial
  • Add: Limit length of chat messages

Resolution updates:

Removed 640x480

Added 1024x768

Minimum resolution is 800x600

Use a temporary window resolution when selected full screen resolution is too big

Changed files in this update

