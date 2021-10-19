 Skip to content

Pyxel Knight update for 19 October 2021

10-19-2021 Patch Fix

  • Mutant Maker Preview. Try using the Procedural Mutant maker to make all sorts of strange creatues.
  • Automatic Deployment Pipeline. It's not a gameplay improvement but this will make new features get to you sooner.

