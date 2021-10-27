 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases update for 27 October 2021

1.0.5 update (PC/Mac)

Share · View all patches · Build 7558846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new update contains improvements to the point and click controls that some users have asked for, so now the on-screen buttons are selectable with the mouse cursor.

Changed files in this update

Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot The First Cases Content Depot 1573721
  • Loading history…
Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases Depot Depot 1573722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.