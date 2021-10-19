 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Helios update for 19 October 2021

Build 7558703

Share · View all patches · Build 7558703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added intro screen into loading map allowing users to either go to default home or explore multiplayer sessions and user creations.

Changed files in this update

Helios Game Depot 1047641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.