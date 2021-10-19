Mouse sensitivity has been added under the options menu! many people have requested this feature and it's finally here, enjoy!
The Cube Factory update for 19 October 2021
Option Menu
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Mouse sensitivity has been added under the options menu! many people have requested this feature and it's finally here, enjoy!
Changed files in this update