The Cube Factory update for 19 October 2021

Option Menu

Build 7558341

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mouse sensitivity has been added under the options menu! many people have requested this feature and it's finally here, enjoy!

Changed files in this update

The Cube Factory Content Depot 1611151
  • Loading history…
