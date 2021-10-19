Petal Crash Online updated to v1.0.2

Thank you so much for the wonderful launch! We've been watching people play and listening to feedback, and we're happy to bring you a little feature update to make matching with other players easier!
- Increased lobby size from 10 to 16 to allow room for more spectators. There are still only 5 available cabinets per lobby.
- Added optional name badges as a way to show others in a lobby why you're there. Current badges are Beginner (to help new players find each other), Spectator (for when you're looking respectfully), Tournament Organizer (so tournament players know who to listen to), and Competitive (for when you're done playing casual matches and you're out for blood).
- Added the Social Options screen which allows for configuring badges, name hiding, and spectator hiding. This will automatically show once for everyone the first time you play this version and can be accessed later via the options menu.
- Fixed a problem with Tilt Controls sometimes not letting you push if you have selected the four-button or WASD button scheme
We have more features and fixes planned for the future - stay tuned!
