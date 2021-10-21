Version 2.7.0 - FD Irwindale, Burkett Livery, Halloween & New Car Ranking UI!

What’s up drifters?! The SPOOKIEST time of the year is upon us…yeah that’s right, the Formula Drift 2021 Season is ENDING! But there’s no rest for the wicked…we’re FULL THROTTLE INTO FESTIVE FUNTIMES!



We’re been super proud to bring you true-to-life tracks all season long, with up-to-date track maps thanks to our partners at Formula Drift! We hope you’ll enjoy FD Irwindale’s new layouts, plus the very last FD SPONSOR TREE for the season!

Get in there, get sideways, and win yourself some FD crates and the exclusive [FD] TITLE FIGHT '21 title!

NEW LIVERY FOR DAN BURKETT’S MKIV SUPRA!



Rad Dan’s MKIV Supra has a sweet new livery, just in time for Irwindale! Finish off the season in STYLE and go check out the new look in the Paint Shop!

NEW HALLOWEEN STICKER PACKS!



We’ve been FROTHING over the liveries y’all have been sharing over on Instagram for our Halloween livery contests! Here’s a new TREAT to add to the mix – we’re dropping a BRAND NEW Halloween sticker pack, plus if you’ve ever wanted to just have the whole damn alphabet in a pack already…well, we did that. We made it for you! (Sorry it took us this long)



This isn’t like any sponsor tree you’ve seen before…but there’s nothing to be afraid of, we promise. This tree is an ALL CHASE CHALLENGE, with custom chases that can go just about anywhere.

We’ve included some pretty crazy lines in there that aren’t on our official layouts, but we’re betting you might have already discovered some of these nooks and crannies for yourself…either way, we can’t WAIT for you to test them out for yourselves! Let us know what you think – this is something new for us, and we’d love to show you more!

Keep your wits about you and try your best to stay behind the lead car, otherwise who knows where you’ll end up…

P.S. Don’t be spooked when your run ends with a 5 second timer! You didn’t time out…or did you?! Okay, okay, jokes aside, don’t worry – you didn’t fail. But did we scare ya?!

NEW CAR RANKING DISPLAY!



Speaking of scary new things, the first thing you might notice in this update is the new car ranking display! We’re always tinkering under the bonnet and making improvements so our players can have more FUN!

Our clever designers and engineers have been hard at work under the hood with the new car ranking display. This should clear up some of the existing confusion around which car parts can be used for which cars!

First of all, don’t worry – your existing progress will be carried over in this new display system. You will not lose any progress. The new system is meant to help you see your car ranking across the different game environments. By making this more visible, it should now be easier for you to compare your cars in one place, and understand how improving your car’s rank will impact your overall gameplay strategy.

We’re super grateful to our amazing Discord and beta communities for all their support and feedback so far – and we’d love to hear any additional feedback and suggestions on this new design!

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

Player profiles will now load/save faster

Improvements to open lobby performance

Leaderboards should now update with freestyle scores

Issue has been resolved where players would get booted from multiplayer events when the search for an opponent timed out

Fixed bug where cars wouldn't load when returning to the main menu from the world map

Retuned VR38 import engine

Visual bug affecting cars with upgraded suspension has now been resolved

Other fixes for bodykit issues, UI, audio

PHEW! Thank you all so much for your constant feedback, we hope this fat update will keep your wheels spinnin' and rubbers burnin' for a while, as always... please let us know what you think!

Stay Sideways!