Intravenous update for 19 October 2021

Map Editor button visibility

19 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone.

Yesterday I uploaded a new build which fixed a minor issue. However the build I uploaded had incorrect flags set on it, so the map editor button was gone. This has been fixed.

Apologies for the inconvenience

