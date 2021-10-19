Map Editor button visibility

Hey everyone.
Yesterday I uploaded a new build which fixed a minor issue. However the build I uploaded had incorrect flags set on it, so the map editor button was gone. This has been fixed.
Apologies for the inconvenience
