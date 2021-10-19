ScrewUp Patch Note version 0.4.1.3 [18/10/2021] “The New World”

Greetings!!

We’re happy to announce that the ScrewUp version 0.4.1.3 is now live!

So you may ask “what is so special about this version?” In this new version we have added a lot of new content into the game ,for example ; new islands to explore, new weapons to craft and new monsters to fight etc. For more details please see below.

New Islands :

The island is now an entire archipelago. The new total landmass is at least 10 times larger than that of the previous version. The archipelago consists of many islands, some of these will come with different biomes such as desert or mountain with monsters and natural resources that are unique to that biome.

New Resource :

Trees and Ores that found all over the archipelago now have many grades Such as Softwood, Wood, Hardwood, Ironwood and Lastly Crystalwood.

New Enemy :

More than 10 new types of enemies that can be found all across the islands. The deeper you go into the archipelago, the more powerful monsters you will encounter. More monsters will be added later on, so be prepared.

New Equipment :

All existing equipment, weapons/armors are reworked and now will use different material to craft. Some equipment will require items from specific monsters in order to craft them. This also applies to brand new equipment and weapons.

New Boss Monster :

Some new monsters that you will encounter in this version are Bosses. These baddies can withstand a lot of punishments. They may seem very hard to takedown alone, but with your friend by your side, nothing imposible! The reward from taking down one of these bosses is crafting material for the powerful weapons or armors.

New Character Progression :

Now all player’s levels are capped at 30, for now... Players will get 2 stats points in each level. New attributes [Handicraft] now available,this attribute increases character efficiency to gather resources.

New Range Weapons :

Beside melee weapons, now we add a wide range of long range weapons in our arsenal for players to choose. From a small pistol, to a devastating grenade launcher.

New Respawn system : The respawn point is now random at the outer edge of the archipelago in case you do not have an activated bed or camp.

Revamp Death Penalty:

Death is now a lot more severe, you may loss all of your expirence point in your current level upon dead. Stay alive, don’t screw up (Pun intended)

The Last thing we want to announce is about the game price. After consideration we decided to change the game price to reflect the increasing of its content. For players that have supported us before you will get this update for free, we’re grateful for your support and we will continue to keep improving our game.