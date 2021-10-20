——–PATCH NOTES V1.2.5

・Changed session timeout from 45 seconds to 60 seconds and updated network code in attempts to minimize session errors during bad connections.
・Fixed an issue where the game softlocked when pressing OK with an incomplete ROOM ID.
・Fixed an issue where HOLD constantly activates when INITIAL ROTATION / HOLD was set to TYPE B, INITIAL ROTATION set to OFF and INITIAL HOLD set to ON.
・Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.
・ネットワーク接続が良くない状況でのセッションエラーを改善するため、セッションのタイムアウトを45秒から60秒に変更するなど、ネットワーク関連のコードを更新。
・ルームIDが不完全な状態で決定すると一部の操作ができなくなる問題を修正。
・先行入力タイプがBで先行回転がオフ、先行ホールドがオンの場合にホールドが入り続ける問題を修正。
・その他、軽微な問題修正と調整。
Changed files in this update