Hotfix 21 - Tutorial Update Fixes

Hey spinners,
Huge thanks to our community for pointing out these bugs after our last massive patch.
Hotfix details below.
HOTFIX 21
FIXES
- Fixed a bug where changing the track speed override slider would move the menu background around
- Fixed a bug where simple background could carry over to the main menu
- Fixed vertical cut off issues in a few translation strings in Russian and Chinese
- Fixed a bug where the GO (of 3 2 1 GO) animation would enter strangely and shift to the right
- Fixed a bug where 3 2 1 GO animation was out of time
- Fixed a bug where sometimes New Game background objects would fail to load
- Cleaned up a few broken Chinese translation strings, and updated a few others
- Inactive options menu objects (framerate bar with VSync enabled, show only favourites option with no favourites) now look much darker and un-interactable
- Fixed a bug where saturation and lightness sliders (custom colour menu) looked solid instead of gradated
- Fixed a consistency issue with track name capitalisation
- Fixed a bug where a charts info (bottom left) could contain no track art and difficulty would display 00
- Fixed a bug where stacking too many hit sounds in close proximity would make audio out of sync
- Fixed a translation issue with SpinFM “join” button
- Fixed an issue where track pads (Steam, PS4 controller) weren’t working
- Increased the window for DSP issue reporting (this would over-report when there wasn’t any perceivable DSP issue)
See you next patch’.
