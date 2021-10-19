 Skip to content

Spin Rhythm XD update for 19 October 2021

Hotfix 21 - Tutorial Update Fixes

Hey spinners,

Huge thanks to our community for pointing out these bugs after our last massive patch.

Hotfix details below.

HOTFIX 21

FIXES

  • Fixed a bug where changing the track speed override slider would move the menu background around
  • Fixed a bug where simple background could carry over to the main menu
  • Fixed vertical cut off issues in a few translation strings in Russian and Chinese
  • Fixed a bug where the GO (of 3 2 1 GO) animation would enter strangely and shift to the right
  • Fixed a bug where 3 2 1 GO animation was out of time
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes New Game background objects would fail to load
  • Cleaned up a few broken Chinese translation strings, and updated a few others
  • Inactive options menu objects (framerate bar with VSync enabled, show only favourites option with no favourites) now look much darker and un-interactable
  • Fixed a bug where saturation and lightness sliders (custom colour menu) looked solid instead of gradated
  • Fixed a consistency issue with track name capitalisation
  • Fixed a bug where a charts info (bottom left) could contain no track art and difficulty would display 00
  • Fixed a bug where stacking too many hit sounds in close proximity would make audio out of sync
  • Fixed a translation issue with SpinFM “join” button
  • Fixed an issue where track pads (Steam, PS4 controller) weren’t working
  • Increased the window for DSP issue reporting (this would over-report when there wasn’t any perceivable DSP issue)

See you next patch’.

