New sounds added, VR title screen fixed, movement speed reduced, sounds added/changed, difficulty adjusted with more clues on lower difficulty levels, function fixes, and FX added to make a better experience, big lighting adjustment for better feel as well as faster fps, (always working to improve FPS), tutorial added, movement styles added for those who like teleport, More deaths, optional easy dial controls, and more.
TIMESCAPE: Altitude update for 19 October 2021
Lots of fixes
