0.8.6.3: Hotpatch

One day, I will remember not never even write something about the lack of bugs or crash in an update :)
Anyway, this small update fixes a crash with manual battles, which was a side effect on the recent optimizations. It also fixes several minor problems with the AI which when combined on a struggling base could lead to a death spiral.
Cheers.
Full Changelog
- AI: Starving settlers who are cooking something can no longer have this task interrupted by any other AI process
- AI: Tweaked logic to make sure that someone with 0 work ethics will still do something productive, sometimes
- Balance: Depressed trait no longer cancel the ability to do expeditions as it was sorta confusing
- Fixed: Negative value inventory
- Fixed: Crash in manual combat expeditions (regression bug due to optimization pass)
- Fixed: Minor problem with factory logic due to saturday's optimization pass
- Fixed: When food is lacking and people are looking for stuff on the ground, they would incorrectly identify fodder as proper food, throwing their AI in a disarray
- Fixed: Some tests done when looking to grab something left on the ground wouldn't check if the tile is accessible or not
