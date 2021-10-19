 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

After the Collapse update for 19 October 2021

0.8.6.3: Hotpatch

Share · View all patches · Build 7557088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One day, I will remember not never even write something about the lack of bugs or crash in an update :)

Anyway, this small update fixes a crash with manual battles, which was a side effect on the recent optimizations. It also fixes several minor problems with the AI which when combined on a struggling base could lead to a death spiral.

Cheers.

Full Changelog

  • AI: Starving settlers who are cooking something can no longer have this task interrupted by any other AI process
  • AI: Tweaked logic to make sure that someone with 0 work ethics will still do something productive, sometimes
  • Balance: Depressed trait no longer cancel the ability to do expeditions as it was sorta confusing
  • Fixed: Negative value inventory
  • Fixed: Crash in manual combat expeditions (regression bug due to optimization pass)
  • Fixed: Minor problem with factory logic due to saturday's optimization pass
  • Fixed: When food is lacking and people are looking for stuff on the ground, they would incorrectly identify fodder as proper food, throwing their AI in a disarray
  • Fixed: Some tests done when looking to grab something left on the ground wouldn't check if the tile is accessible or not

Changed files in this update

After the Collapse Content Depot 727571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.