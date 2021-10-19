 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Swing Dunk update for 19 October 2021

Hotfix 10.19.2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7556973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bug FIx

  • Fixed the issue where the Shop was inaccessible from the Lobby

Changed depots in alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 7556973
Swing Dunk Content Depot 1477631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.