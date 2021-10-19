• changed behaviour of droplets - you now need to successfully land and come to a complete stop to collect them (wont affect any droplets you’ve previously collected in your save-game)
• fixed a UI error when starting a new game with no previous save
• updated UI images for gamepad in qualifier levels
• updated all UIs in in-game menu
Mage Drops update for 19 October 2021
UI updates and fixes, changed collectible droplet behaviour
