 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Mage Drops update for 19 October 2021

UI updates and fixes, changed collectible droplet behaviour

Share · View all patches · Build 7556906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• changed behaviour of droplets - you now need to successfully land and come to a complete stop to collect them (wont affect any droplets you’ve previously collected in your save-game)

• fixed a UI error when starting a new game with no previous save

• updated UI images for gamepad in qualifier levels

• updated all UIs in in-game menu

Changed files in this update

Mage Drops Content Depot 1552601
  • Loading history…
Mage Drops Depot MacOS Depot 1552602
  • Loading history…
Mage Drops Depot Linux Depot 1552603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.