Beat Souls update for 29 October 2021

”Beat Souls” Update: 10 new stages added!

"Beat Souls" update ver1.1.0 has been released!

We have added 10 new stages with new music!

Please enjoy!

Additional Stages & New Music

Mei Additional

1-1. Night of 19th September

1-2. Vanity Town

1-3. Beach Novo

1-4. Swarm

Nene Additional

1-1. Midnight Kangaroo

1-2. Styrofoam

1-3. Run For Runnin'

Rinko Additional

1-1. 7 in 8-bit binary

1-2. I Ain't Alright

1-3. Bad Boy Runs

