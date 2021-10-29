”Beat Souls” Update: 10 new stages added!

"Beat Souls" update ver1.1.0 has been released!
We have added 10 new stages with new music!
Please enjoy!
Additional Stages & New Music
Mei Additional
1-1. Night of 19th September
1-2. Vanity Town
1-3. Beach Novo
1-4. Swarm
Nene Additional
1-1. Midnight Kangaroo
1-2. Styrofoam
1-3. Run For Runnin'
Rinko Additional
1-1. 7 in 8-bit binary
1-2. I Ain't Alright
1-3. Bad Boy Runs
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1596370/Beat_Souls/
