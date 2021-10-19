Updates for build 0.9.10.2

Hello there! Another small patch with the following fixes:
- Fixed the look of some objects in the Art Room and Hallway.
- Fixed an issue with a plant disappearing by the 2nd Floor Hallway window.
- Reduced the Report Desk Case Conclusion requirement (no longer 100%).
- Updated some objects (i.e. older camera) the player interacts with to show an evidence icon after interacting with it. Helps to keep track of what you've already interacted with.
- Fixed the instructions for the ladder.
- Added sound effects for a locked lock.
- Updated the Tutorial section to be a little bit easier (i.e. the Badge # is more noticeable now).
Please let us know if you run into any issues.
Thanks,
Larry
