Forest Grove Playtest update for 19 October 2021

Updates for build 0.9.10.2

Hello there! Another small patch with the following fixes:

  • Fixed the look of some objects in the Art Room and Hallway.
  • Fixed an issue with a plant disappearing by the 2nd Floor Hallway window.
  • Reduced the Report Desk Case Conclusion requirement (no longer 100%).
  • Updated some objects (i.e. older camera) the player interacts with to show an evidence icon after interacting with it. Helps to keep track of what you've already interacted with.
  • Fixed the instructions for the ladder.
  • Added sound effects for a locked lock.
  • Updated the Tutorial section to be a little bit easier (i.e. the Badge # is more noticeable now).

Please let us know if you run into any issues.

Thanks,

Larry

