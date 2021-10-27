 Skip to content

SteamVR update for 27 October 2021

Introducing SteamVR 1.20

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full Update Notes

SteamVR:

  • Added support for Tundra Labs Tracker.
  • Reduced SteamVR install size.
  • Fixed slight alignment issue with the left Index grip pose.

OpenXR:

  • Use application provided function pointer to vkGetInstanceProcAddr when calling xrCreateDevice in XR_KHR_vulkan_enable2 extension.
  • Translate Vive Cosmos and HP Reverb G2 abxy+trigger touch to "click", matching native runtime's behavior.
  • Emulate Cosmos grip (defined in the spec as "squeeze/click") when using the Oculus interaction profile, since Oculus' interaction profile doesn't have an equivalent "/squeeze/click" component path. This matches the Beta ViveOpenXR runtime behavior.
  • Emulate thumbstick touch for Reverb G2 controllers if the oculus controller profile is active (such as when the app doesn't send any specific Reverb G2 controller bindings).
  • Add missing thumbstick touch (.../input/thumbstick/touch) input component path for Cosmos controllers.

