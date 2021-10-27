Introducing SteamVR 1.20

Full Update Notes
SteamVR:
- Added support for Tundra Labs Tracker.
- Reduced SteamVR install size.
- Fixed slight alignment issue with the left Index grip pose.
OpenXR:
- Use application provided function pointer to vkGetInstanceProcAddr when calling xrCreateDevice in XR_KHR_vulkan_enable2 extension.
- Translate Vive Cosmos and HP Reverb G2 abxy+trigger touch to "click", matching native runtime's behavior.
- Emulate Cosmos grip (defined in the spec as "squeeze/click") when using the Oculus interaction profile, since Oculus' interaction profile doesn't have an equivalent "/squeeze/click" component path. This matches the Beta ViveOpenXR runtime behavior.
- Emulate thumbstick touch for Reverb G2 controllers if the oculus controller profile is active (such as when the app doesn't send any specific Reverb G2 controller bindings).
- Add missing thumbstick touch (.../input/thumbstick/touch) input component path for Cosmos controllers.
