v1.6 - Bug Fixes

Hi everyone, here is a small update fixing various issues people were having with the game. Thanks to everyone who reported bugs, and thanks all for your patience with me!
Changelog
- Achievement fix: fixed the terraforming achievement, which used to incorrectly unlock upon clicking on the first planet.
- Fixed a crash when having a planet with a carrot plant and an animal.
- Fixed a crash when charging two batteries at the same time.
- Fixed a bug which made getting the swine impossible.
- Fixed a bug where the snow man would already have a shawl.
- Fixed a bug where poop could not be dissolved in water, despite the heliopedia saying so.
- rub
Changed files in this update