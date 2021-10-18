 Skip to content

Heliopedia update for 18 October 2021

v1.6 - Bug Fixes

Build 7556290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, here is a small update fixing various issues people were having with the game. Thanks to everyone who reported bugs, and thanks all for your patience with me!

Changelog

  • Achievement fix: fixed the terraforming achievement, which used to incorrectly unlock upon clicking on the first planet.
  • Fixed a crash when having a planet with a carrot plant and an animal.
  • Fixed a crash when charging two batteries at the same time.
  • Fixed a bug which made getting the swine impossible.
  • Fixed a bug where the snow man would already have a shawl.
  • Fixed a bug where poop could not be dissolved in water, despite the heliopedia saying so.
