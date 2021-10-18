Update v0.4.17

Some small changes/bugfixes from feedback collected from Steam Next Fest!
All Changes:
- Soaking basin UI now shows a bit more about its state and salt content, as well as much more helpful tooltips for the hides, properly showing if there is too much salt in the basin for that hide
- Salt can be removed from the soaking basin after all the water evaporates (a new button will appear)
- Add camera rotation sensitivity slider in controls settings
- Fixed double-click actions not working in inventory when crafting window was open
- Right-clicking an item and selecting "Craft with..." will now ensure that specific slot is always used first in the crafting process. Helpful for forging with multiple heated items in your inventory
- Forging now properly selects the correct heat level items in inventory, instead of using the first one regardless of how heated it is
- Add delay after creatures are killed before the harvesting UI can be triggered, helps in situations where there are a bunch of creatures attacking while you try to click a bunch to fend them off
- Fix issue where a decaying item like raw meat or animal fat inside a backpack on the ground would either forever delete the backpack itself, or turn the backpack item into a rotten meat item. Now the decaying item is properly handled inside the backpack
- Fix issue where taken apart buildings would spit out their inventory contents (ex. tools in workbench, items in fire pit) without preserving any stats like item condition, so tools would be fully repaired
- Fix related issue where taking apart a crucible furnace with hardened bronze would break the process so that the furnace's bricks would spawn but the furnace itself would stick around, causing potentially infinite bricks
- Less strict spawn area requirement for Mysterious Stranger
- Double click is now triggered even if the mouse was moved a small distance for the second click
- When cooking more than one meat item, each subsequent item now has a much smaller increase to total cooking time
- Fix state of trapped rabbits when killed so they are no longer considered trapped, allowing their label to appear again and be selectable
